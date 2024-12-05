Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage of Kinsale Capital Group (KNSL) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 5, 2024, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage of Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.50% Downside

As of December 4, 2024, the average one-year price target for Kinsale Capital Group is $475.19/share. The forecasts range from a low of $419.15 to a high of $561.75. The average price target represents a decrease of 4.50% from its latest reported closing price of $497.57 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Kinsale Capital Group is 1,288MM, a decrease of 15.63%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 10.40.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,036 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kinsale Capital Group. This is an decrease of 5 owner(s) or 0.48% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KNSL is 0.35%, an increase of 6.65%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.25% to 26,996K shares. The put/call ratio of KNSL is 1.26, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bamco holds 1,745K shares representing 7.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,816K shares , representing a decrease of 4.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KNSL by 7.57% over the last quarter.

BGRFX - BARON GROWTH FUND holds 925K shares representing 3.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 950K shares , representing a decrease of 2.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KNSL by 9.82% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 700K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 697K shares , representing an increase of 0.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KNSL by 14.11% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 692K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 688K shares , representing an increase of 0.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KNSL by 10.97% over the last quarter.

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 636K shares representing 2.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 730K shares , representing a decrease of 14.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KNSL by 61.67% over the last quarter.

Kinsale Capital Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. is a specialty insurance group headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, focusing on the excess and surplus lines market.

