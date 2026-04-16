Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage of Kalaris Therapeutics (KLRS) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 16, 2026, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage of Kalaris Therapeutics (NasdaqGM:KLRS) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 193.64% Upside

As of April 15, 2026, the average one-year price target for Kalaris Therapeutics is $19.38/share. The forecasts range from a low of $7.07 to a high of $27.30. The average price target represents an increase of 193.64% from its latest reported closing price of $6.60 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Kalaris Therapeutics is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.45.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 54 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kalaris Therapeutics. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 5.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KLRS is 0.29%, an increase of 53.09%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 35.78% to 17,996K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Samsara BioCapital holds 12,948K shares representing 56.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,448K shares , representing an increase of 11.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KLRS by 30.51% over the last quarter.

Rtw Investments holds 1,300K shares representing 5.67% ownership of the company.

Paradigm Biocapital Advisors holds 700K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company.

Siren, L.L.C. holds 436K shares representing 1.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 318K shares , representing an increase of 26.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KLRS by 52.46% over the last quarter.

Alyeska Investment Group holds 404K shares representing 1.76% ownership of the company.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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