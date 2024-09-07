Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage of Johnson Controls International (JCI) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 6, 2024, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage of Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.91% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Johnson Controls International is $77.28/share. The forecasts range from a low of $60.60 to a high of $90.30. The average price target represents an increase of 13.91% from its latest reported closing price of $67.84 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Johnson Controls International is 28,539MM, an increase of 5.97%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.08.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,950 funds or institutions reporting positions in Johnson Controls International. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 0.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JCI is 0.31%, an increase of 2.82%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.68% to 784,768K shares. The put/call ratio of JCI is 0.64, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dodge & Cox holds 85,273K shares representing 12.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 79,938K shares , representing an increase of 6.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JCI by 12.31% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 41,748K shares representing 6.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 38,325K shares , representing an increase of 8.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JCI by 11.44% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 28,378K shares representing 4.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,092K shares , representing a decrease of 9.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JCI by 86.81% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 22,660K shares representing 3.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,362K shares , representing a decrease of 7.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JCI by 84.63% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 21,299K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,397K shares , representing a decrease of 0.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JCI by 1.49% over the last quarter.

Johnson Controls International Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Johnson Controls transforms the environments where people live, work, learn and play. From optimizing building performance to improving safety and enhancing comfort, the company drives the outcomes that matter most. Johnson Controls delivers its promise in industries such as healthcare, education, data centers and manufacturing. With a global team of 100,000 experts in more than 150 countries and over 130 years of innovation, the company is the power behind its customers' mission. Its leading portfolio of building technology and solutions includes some of the most trusted names in the industry, such as Tyco®, YORK®, Metasys®, Ruskin®, Titus®, Frick®, Penn®, Sabroe®, Simplex®, Ansul® and Grinnell®.

