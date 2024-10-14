Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage of Jamf Holding (JAMF) with Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 14, 2024, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage of Jamf Holding (NasdaqGS:JAMF) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 39.37% Upside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for Jamf Holding is $23.36/share. The forecasts range from a low of $19.19 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 39.37% from its latest reported closing price of $16.76 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Jamf Holding is 727MM, an increase of 21.41%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.47.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 350 funds or institutions reporting positions in Jamf Holding. This is an increase of 36 owner(s) or 11.46% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JAMF is 0.28%, an increase of 10.65%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.41% to 126,945K shares. The put/call ratio of JAMF is 0.13, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Vista Equity Partners Management holds 45,359K shares representing 35.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 54,315K shares , representing a decrease of 19.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JAMF by 25.36% over the last quarter.

Dragoneer Investment Group holds 16,387K shares representing 12.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,520K shares , representing a decrease of 0.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JAMF by 26.41% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 9,439K shares representing 7.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,532K shares , representing an increase of 9.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JAMF by 85.87% over the last quarter.

VEXPX - VANGUARD EXPLORER FUND Investor Shares holds 4,730K shares representing 3.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,167K shares , representing an increase of 11.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JAMF by 1.68% over the last quarter.

Summit Partners L P holds 4,475K shares representing 3.51% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Jamf Holding Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

JAMF Holdings, Inc. operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides enterprise mobility management, shared device support, upgrades, and classroom control solutions for education, healthcare, retail, and hospitality sectors.

