Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage of J. M. Smucker (SJM) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 24, 2025, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage of J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.68% Upside

As of March 19, 2025, the average one-year price target for J. M. Smucker is $121.41/share. The forecasts range from a low of $105.04 to a high of $141.75. The average price target represents an increase of 10.68% from its latest reported closing price of $109.70 / share.

The projected annual revenue for J. M. Smucker is 8,818MM, an increase of 0.34%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 10.26.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,457 funds or institutions reporting positions in J. M. Smucker. This is an decrease of 18 owner(s) or 1.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SJM is 0.16%, an increase of 7.42%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.21% to 100,562K shares. The put/call ratio of SJM is 0.81, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,184K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,212K shares , representing a decrease of 0.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SJM by 11.16% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,880K shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,787K shares , representing an increase of 3.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SJM by 11.10% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 2,610K shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,552K shares , representing an increase of 2.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SJM by 53.11% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,575K shares representing 2.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,531K shares , representing an increase of 1.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SJM by 9.62% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 2,415K shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,996K shares , representing an increase of 17.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SJM by 90.48% over the last quarter.

J.M. Smucker Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Each generation of consumers leaves their mark on culture by establishing new expectations for food and the companies that make it. At The J.M. Smucker Co., it is our privilege to be at the heart of this dynamic with a diverse portfolio that appeals to each generation of people and pets and is found in nearly 90 percent of U.S. homes and countless restaurants. This includes a mix of iconic brands consumers have always loved such as Folgers®, Jif® and Milk-Bone® and new favorites like Café Bustelo®,Smucker's® Uncrustables® and Rachael Ray® Nutrish®. By continuing to immerse the company in consumer preferences and acting responsibly, it will continue growing our business and the positive impact the company has on society.

