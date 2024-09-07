Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage of Ingersoll Rand (IR) with Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 6, 2024, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage of Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.53% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Ingersoll Rand is $104.67/share. The forecasts range from a low of $93.93 to a high of $120.75. The average price target represents an increase of 20.53% from its latest reported closing price of $86.84 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Ingersoll Rand is 6,607MM, a decrease of 6.09%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.83.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,725 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ingersoll Rand. This is an increase of 38 owner(s) or 2.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IR is 0.26%, an increase of 6.42%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.54% to 506,789K shares. The put/call ratio of IR is 0.53, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 30,881K shares representing 7.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,166K shares , representing an increase of 15.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IR by 14.81% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 21,407K shares representing 5.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,473K shares , representing a decrease of 4.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IR by 11.03% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 19,896K shares representing 4.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,316K shares , representing an increase of 43.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IR by 63.13% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 17,985K shares representing 4.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,638K shares , representing an increase of 74.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IR by 265.51% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 17,676K shares representing 4.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,411K shares , representing a decrease of 15.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IR by 14.53% over the last quarter.

Ingersoll-Rand Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Ingersoll Rand Inc., driven by an entrepreneurial spirit and ownership mindset, is dedicated to helping make life better for our employees, customers and communities. Customers lean on Ingersoll Rand for its technology-driven excellence in mission-critical flow creation and industrial solutions across 40+ respected brands where its products and services excel in the most complex and harsh conditions. Ingersoll Rand employees connect to customers for life by delivering proven expertise, productivity and efficiency improvements.

