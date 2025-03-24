Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage of Hershey (XTRA:HSY) with Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 24, 2025, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage of Hershey (XTRA:HSY) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.01% Upside

As of March 19, 2025, the average one-year price target for Hershey is 151,19 €/share. The forecasts range from a low of 111,54 € to a high of 204,43 €. The average price target represents an increase of 0.01% from its latest reported closing price of 151,18 € / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Hershey is 12,063MM, an increase of 7.68%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 10.92.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,141 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hershey. This is an decrease of 70 owner(s) or 3.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HSY is 0.28%, an increase of 9.09%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.80% to 200,782K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Hershey Trust holds 54,612K shares representing 36.95% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 12,460K shares representing 8.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,479K shares , representing an increase of 23.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HSY by 13.60% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 4,635K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,388K shares , representing an increase of 5.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HSY by 28.36% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,620K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,678K shares , representing a decrease of 1.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HSY by 14.06% over the last quarter.

AWSHX - WASHINGTON MUTUAL INVESTORS FUND holds 4,145K shares representing 2.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,001K shares , representing an increase of 27.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HSY by 22.25% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.