Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage of Hanover Insurance Group (THG) with Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 5, 2024, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage of Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.08% Upside

As of December 3, 2024, the average one-year price target for Hanover Insurance Group is $175.78/share. The forecasts range from a low of $162.61 to a high of $185.85. The average price target represents an increase of 7.08% from its latest reported closing price of $164.15 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Hanover Insurance Group is 6,293MM, an increase of 1.80%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 12.28.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 815 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hanover Insurance Group. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 0.74% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to THG is 0.22%, an increase of 2.24%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.71% to 42,295K shares. The put/call ratio of THG is 0.23, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 1,485K shares representing 4.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,341K shares , representing an increase of 9.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in THG by 80.40% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 1,307K shares representing 3.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,031K shares , representing an increase of 21.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in THG by 28.06% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,125K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,118K shares , representing an increase of 0.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in THG by 8.50% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 1,044K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,419K shares , representing a decrease of 35.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in THG by 16.99% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,018K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,016K shares , representing an increase of 0.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in THG by 11.10% over the last quarter.

Hanover Insurance Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. is the holding company for several property and casualty insurance companies, which together constitute one of the largest insurance businesses in the United States. The company provides exceptional insurance solutions through a select group of independent agents and brokers. Together with its agent partners, The Hanover offers standard and specialized insurance protection for small and mid-sized businesses, as well as for homes, automobiles, and other personal items.

