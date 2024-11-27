Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage of GRAIL (GRAL) with Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 27, 2024, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage of GRAIL (NasdaqGS:GRAL) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 730 funds or institutions reporting positions in GRAIL. This is an increase of 206 owner(s) or 39.31% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GRAL is 0.04%, an increase of 39.04%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 16.38% to 25,592K shares. The put/call ratio of GRAL is 0.27, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Crcm holds 3,496K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 953K shares , representing an increase of 72.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GRAL by 53.76% over the last quarter.

Sessa Capital IM holds 3,000K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,450K shares , representing an increase of 18.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GRAL by 33.24% over the last quarter.

Primecap Management holds 2,183K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,865K shares , representing an increase of 14.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GRAL by 6.38% over the last quarter.

POAGX - PRIMECAP Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund holds 1,504K shares.

BlackRock holds 1,123K shares.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

