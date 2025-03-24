Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage of General Mills (GIS) with Underweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 24, 2025, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage of General Mills (NYSE:GIS) with a Underweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.61% Upside

As of March 19, 2025, the average one-year price target for General Mills is $67.80/share. The forecasts range from a low of $58.58 to a high of $77.70. The average price target represents an increase of 15.61% from its latest reported closing price of $58.64 / share.

The projected annual revenue for General Mills is 20,502MM, an increase of 4.37%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.63.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,443 funds or institutions reporting positions in General Mills. This is an increase of 40 owner(s) or 1.66% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GIS is 0.22%, an increase of 5.43%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.56% to 523,642K shares. The put/call ratio of GIS is 1.10, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 17,391K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,667K shares , representing a decrease of 1.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GIS by 16.23% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 15,027K shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,579K shares , representing an increase of 2.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GIS by 15.79% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 14,488K shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,352K shares , representing an increase of 0.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GIS by 16.45% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,930K shares representing 2.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,786K shares , representing an increase of 1.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GIS by 13.26% over the last quarter.

AMRMX - AMERICAN MUTUAL FUND holds 9,347K shares representing 1.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,645K shares , representing a decrease of 35.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GIS by 26.61% over the last quarter.

General Mills Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

General Mills is a leading global food company whose purpose is to make food the world loves. Its brands include Cheerios, Annie's, Yoplait, Nature Valley, Häagen-Dazs, Betty Crocker, Pillsbury, Old El Paso, Wanchai Ferry, Yoki, BLUE and more. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA, General Mills generated fiscal 2020 net sales of U.S. $17.6 billion. In addition, General Mills' share of non-consolidated joint venture net sales totaled U.S. $1.0 billion.

