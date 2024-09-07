Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage of Gates Industrial (GTES) with Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 6, 2024, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage of Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 26.87% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Gates Industrial is $20.71/share. The forecasts range from a low of $15.15 to a high of $23.10. The average price target represents an increase of 26.87% from its latest reported closing price of $16.32 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Gates Industrial is 3,758MM, an increase of 8.19%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.34.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 645 funds or institutions reporting positions in Gates Industrial. This is an increase of 59 owner(s) or 10.07% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GTES is 0.27%, an increase of 6.39%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.85% to 329,945K shares. The put/call ratio of GTES is 0.10, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Blackstone Group holds 51,877K shares representing 20.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 72,002K shares , representing a decrease of 38.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GTES by 33.44% over the last quarter.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 14,626K shares representing 5.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,751K shares , representing a decrease of 0.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GTES by 12.31% over the last quarter.

WFMDX - Wells Fargo Special Mid Cap Value Fund Administrator Class holds 9,546K shares representing 3.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,605K shares , representing a decrease of 0.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GTES by 2.65% over the last quarter.

Aqr Capital Management holds 7,977K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,985K shares , representing a decrease of 0.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GTES by 68.96% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 7,508K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,401K shares , representing a decrease of 11.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GTES by 21.38% over the last quarter.

Gates Industrial Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Gates Corporation plc is a global manufacturer of innovative, highly engineered power transmission and fluid power solutions. Gates offers a broad portfolio of products to diverse replacement channel customers, and to original equipment ('first-fit') manufacturers as specified components. Gates participates in many sectors of the industrial and consumer markets. Its products play essential roles in a diverse range of applications across a wide variety of end markets ranging from harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation. Its products are sold in 128 countries across its four commercial regions: the Americas; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; and East Asia & India.

