Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage of Ferguson Enterprises (LSE:FERG) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on February 3, 2025, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage of Ferguson Enterprises (LSE:FERG) with a Overweight recommendation.

As of January 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Ferguson Enterprises is 17,305.78 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 13,304.56 GBX to a high of 21,226.03 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 18.86% from its latest reported closing price of 14,560.00 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Ferguson Enterprises is 31,891MM, an increase of 7.38%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 10.53.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,340 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ferguson Enterprises. This is an increase of 1,007 owner(s) or 302.40% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FERG is -3.56%, an increase of 989.18%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1,112.01% to 193,412K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,370K shares.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 6,186K shares.

Janus Henderson Group holds 4,873K shares.

Invesco holds 4,760K shares.

APG Asset Management N.V. holds 4,716K shares.

