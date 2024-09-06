Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage of Fastenal (LSE:0IKW) with Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 6, 2024, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage of Fastenal (LSE:0IKW) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.04% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Fastenal is 66.39 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 56.48 GBX to a high of 83.88 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 3.04% from its latest reported closing price of 64.43 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Fastenal is 7,950MM, an increase of 7.68%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.15.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,995 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fastenal. This is an decrease of 25 owner(s) or 1.24% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0IKW is 0.28%, an increase of 15.01%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.69% to 513,379K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bank of New York Mellon holds 21,689K shares representing 3.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,264K shares , representing a decrease of 2.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0IKW by 91.41% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 19,269K shares representing 3.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,821K shares , representing an increase of 7.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0IKW by 39.16% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 18,070K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,972K shares , representing an increase of 0.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0IKW by 20.35% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 15,803K shares representing 2.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,368K shares , representing an increase of 2.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0IKW by 58.48% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 14,698K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,420K shares , representing an increase of 1.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0IKW by 21.40% over the last quarter.

