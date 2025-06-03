Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage of EVgo (EVGO) with Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 3, 2025, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage of EVgo (NasdaqGS:EVGO) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 74.70% Upside

As of June 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for EVgo is $6.74/share. The forecasts range from a low of $4.04 to a high of $12.60. The average price target represents an increase of 74.70% from its latest reported closing price of $3.86 / share.

The projected annual revenue for EVgo is 665MM, an increase of 140.22%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.36.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 372 funds or institutions reporting positions in EVgo. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.53% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EVGO is 0.04%, an increase of 55.04%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.01% to 103,652K shares. The put/call ratio of EVGO is 0.39, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Millennium Management holds 5,819K shares representing 4.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,624K shares , representing an increase of 20.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EVGO by 9.97% over the last quarter.

SIR Capital Management holds 4,297K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,534K shares , representing an increase of 17.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EVGO by 32.01% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,887K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

HITE Hedge Asset Management holds 3,348K shares representing 2.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,046K shares , representing an increase of 68.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EVGO by 78.29% over the last quarter.

M&G holds 3,302K shares representing 2.46% ownership of the company.

EVgo Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

EVgo is the nation’s largest public fast charging network for electric vehicles, and the first to be powered by 100% renewable energy. With more than 800 fast charging locations, EVgo’s owned and operated charging network serves over 68 metropolitan areas across 35 states and more than 300,000 customer accounts. Founded in 2010, EVgo leads the way on transportation electrification, partnering with automakers; fleet and rideshare operators; retail hosts such as hotels, shopping centers, gas stations and parking lot operators; and other stakeholders to deploy advanced charging technology to expand network availability and make it easier for drivers across the U.S. to enjoy the benefits of driving an EV. As a charging technology first mover, EVgo works closely with business and government leaders to accelerate the ubiquitous adoption of EVs by providing a reliable and convenient charging experience close to where drivers live, work and play, whether for a daily commute or a commercial fleet.

