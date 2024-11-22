Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage of Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. (ZGN) with Underweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 22, 2024, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage of Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. (NYSE:ZGN) with a Underweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 42.24% Upside

As of November 21, 2024, the average one-year price target for Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. is $10.91/share. The forecasts range from a low of $7.96 to a high of $14.91. The average price target represents an increase of 42.24% from its latest reported closing price of $7.67 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. is 1,841MM, a decrease of 6.15%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.33.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 96 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ermenegildo Zegna N.V.. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 7.87% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ZGN is 0.16%, an increase of 5.96%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.46% to 65,029K shares. The put/call ratio of ZGN is 0.02, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 13,644K shares representing 5.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,324K shares , representing an increase of 38.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZGN by 36.60% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 11,447K shares representing 4.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,003K shares , representing a decrease of 13.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZGN by 64.86% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 8,566K shares representing 3.39% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Invesco holds 5,804K shares representing 2.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,993K shares , representing an increase of 31.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZGN by 90.52% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 5,084K shares representing 2.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,411K shares , representing a decrease of 26.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZGN by 37.34% over the last quarter.

Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 1910 in Trivero, Italy by Ermenegildo Zegna, the Zegna Group designs, creates and distributes luxury menswear and accessories under the Zegna brand, as well as womenswear, menswear and accessories under the Thom Browne brand. Through its Luxury Textile Laboratory Platform – which works to preserve artisanal mills producing the finest Italian fabrics – the Zegna Group manufactures and distributes the highest quality fabrics and textiles. Zegna products are sold through over 500 stores in 80 countries around the world, of which 284 are directly operated by Zegna as of June 30, 2021 (239 Zegna stores and 45 Thom Browne stores). Over the decades, Zegna Group has charted its Road: a unique path that winds itself through era-defining milestones that have seen the Group grow from a producer of superior wool fabric to a global luxury group. Its Road has led it to New York, where the Group has been listed on the New York Stock Exchange since December 20, 2021. And while the company continues to progress on Its Road to tomorrow, the company remains committed to upholding its founder’s legacy – one that is based upon the principle that a business’s activities should help the environment. Today, the Zegna Group is creating a lifestyle that marches to the rhythm of modern times while continuing to nurture bonds with the natural world and with its communities that create a better present and future.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.