Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage of Emerson Electric (WBAG:EMR) with Underweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 6, 2024, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage of Emerson Electric (WBAG:EMR) with a Underweight recommendation.

There are 2,759 funds or institutions reporting positions in Emerson Electric. This is an decrease of 7 owner(s) or 0.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EMR is 0.34%, an increase of 3.52%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.51% to 481,130K shares.

Bank Of America holds 19,676K shares representing 3.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,189K shares , representing a decrease of 2.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EMR by 10.73% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 18,053K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,991K shares , representing an increase of 0.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EMR by 5.23% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 14,686K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,407K shares , representing an increase of 1.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EMR by 6.28% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 13,971K shares representing 2.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,626K shares , representing an increase of 2.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EMR by 85.86% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 11,575K shares representing 2.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,768K shares , representing an increase of 6.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EMR by 90.95% over the last quarter.

