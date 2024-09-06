Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage of Eaton (LSE:0Y3K) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 6, 2024, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage of Eaton (LSE:0Y3K) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.04% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Eaton is 350.96 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 282.45 GBX to a high of 403.75 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 22.04% from its latest reported closing price of 287.58 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Eaton is 23,675MM, a decrease of 1.93%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.21.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3,165 funds or institutions reporting positions in Eaton. This is an increase of 142 owner(s) or 4.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0Y3K is 0.50%, an increase of 1.37%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.69% to 382,388K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 22,011K shares representing 5.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,990K shares , representing a decrease of 8.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0Y3K by 86.01% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 12,652K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,538K shares , representing a decrease of 7.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0Y3K by 78.04% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,644K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,553K shares , representing an increase of 0.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0Y3K by 1.78% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 10,323K shares representing 2.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,811K shares , representing a decrease of 14.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0Y3K by 86.16% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,261K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,062K shares , representing an increase of 1.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0Y3K by 3.20% over the last quarter.

