Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage of Dutch Bros (BROS) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 24, 2025, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage of Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 29.82% Upside

As of March 19, 2025, the average one-year price target for Dutch Bros is $84.94/share. The forecasts range from a low of $54.54 to a high of $105.00. The average price target represents an increase of 29.82% from its latest reported closing price of $65.43 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Dutch Bros is 1,583MM, an increase of 23.57%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.04.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 709 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dutch Bros. This is an increase of 75 owner(s) or 11.83% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BROS is 0.23%, an increase of 1.82%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.42% to 117,726K shares. The put/call ratio of BROS is 0.54, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baillie Gifford holds 6,137K shares representing 5.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,008K shares , representing a decrease of 14.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BROS by 47.06% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 5,118K shares representing 4.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,490K shares , representing an increase of 12.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BROS by 21.27% over the last quarter.

TSG Consumer Partners holds 3,508K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,218K shares , representing a decrease of 48.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BROS by 214.82% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,413K shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,439K shares , representing a decrease of 0.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BROS by 59.98% over the last quarter.

FIL holds 3,366K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company.

Dutch Bros Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Dutch Bros is a high growth operator and franchisor of drive-thru shops that focus on serving high QUALITY, hand-crafted beverages with unparalleled SPEED and superior SERVICE. Founded in 1992 by brothers Dane and Travis Boersma, Dutch Bros began with a double-head espresso machine and a pushcart in Grants Pass, Oregon. While espresso-based beverages are still at the core of what the company does, Dutch Bros now offers a wide variety of unique, customizable cold and hot beverages that delight a broad array of customers. Dutch Bros is more than just the products the company serves—it is dedicated to making a massive difference in the lives of its employees, customers and communities. This combination of hand-crafted and high-quality beverages, its unique drive-thru experience and its community-driven, people-first culture has allowed us to successfully open new shops and continue to share the “Dutch Luv” at 471 locations in 11 states as of June 30, 2021.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.