Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage of Dover (LSE:0ICP) with Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 14, 2025, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage of Dover (LSE:0ICP) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 34.72% Upside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Dover is 219.79 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 168.08 GBX to a high of 257.00 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 34.72% from its latest reported closing price of 163.14 GBX / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Dover is 9,532MM, an increase of 23.06%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 10.63.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,807 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dover. This is an increase of 77 owner(s) or 4.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0ICP is 0.21%, an increase of 1.37%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.28% to 140,361K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 9,588K shares representing 7.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,385K shares , representing a decrease of 8.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0ICP by 11.48% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,295K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,348K shares , representing a decrease of 1.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0ICP by 4.76% over the last quarter.

HLIEX - JPMorgan Equity Income Fund Class I holds 3,759K shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,714K shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,600K shares , representing an increase of 3.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0ICP by 4.53% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 3,303K shares representing 2.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,229K shares , representing an increase of 2.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0ICP by 4.13% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.