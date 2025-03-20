Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage of Celldex Therapeutics (CLDX) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 20, 2025, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage of Celldex Therapeutics (NasdaqCM:CLDX) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 224.89% Upside

As of March 19, 2025, the average one-year price target for Celldex Therapeutics is $64.82/share. The forecasts range from a low of $36.36 to a high of $94.50. The average price target represents an increase of 224.89% from its latest reported closing price of $19.95 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Celldex Therapeutics is 2MM, a decrease of 74.72%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.51.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 419 funds or institutions reporting positions in Celldex Therapeutics. This is an decrease of 7 owner(s) or 1.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CLDX is 0.15%, an increase of 20.51%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.71% to 83,680K shares. The put/call ratio of CLDX is 1.32, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 8,976K shares representing 13.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,244K shares , representing a decrease of 2.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLDX by 89.43% over the last quarter.

Kynam Capital Management holds 5,064K shares representing 7.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,459K shares , representing an increase of 31.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLDX by 16.06% over the last quarter.

VGHCX - Vanguard Health Care Fund Investor Shares holds 4,547K shares representing 6.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,808K shares , representing an increase of 16.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLDX by 12.75% over the last quarter.

Eventide Asset Management holds 3,753K shares representing 5.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,332K shares , representing an increase of 11.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLDX by 11.53% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 3,557K shares representing 5.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,880K shares , representing an increase of 19.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLDX by 8.07% over the last quarter.

Celldex Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Celldex is a clinical stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing monoclonal and bispecific antibodies that address devastating diseases for which available treatments are inadequate. Our pipeline includes antibody-based therapeutics which have the ability to engage the human immune system and/or directly effect critical pathways to improve the lives of patients with inflammatory diseases and many forms of cancer.

