Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage of BrightView Holdings (BV) with Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 22, 2024, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage of BrightView Holdings (NYSE:BV) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.26% Upside

As of August 6, 2024, the average one-year price target for BrightView Holdings is $16.88/share. The forecasts range from a low of $11.41 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 10.26% from its latest reported closing price of $15.31 / share.

The projected annual revenue for BrightView Holdings is 3,048MM, an increase of 9.56%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.81.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 354 funds or institutions reporting positions in BrightView Holdings. This is an increase of 20 owner(s) or 5.99% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BV is 0.15%, an increase of 21.64%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.17% to 104,443K shares. The put/call ratio of BV is 0.35, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. holds 33,133K shares representing 35.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 50,633K shares , representing a decrease of 52.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BV by 15.19% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 7,598K shares representing 8.03% ownership of the company.

Cooper Creek Partners Management holds 3,322K shares representing 3.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 282K shares , representing an increase of 91.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BV by 1,057.10% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 2,586K shares representing 2.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 226K shares , representing an increase of 91.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BV by 1,158.94% over the last quarter.

DCCAX - Delaware Small Cap Core Fund holds 2,176K shares representing 2.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,687K shares , representing a decrease of 23.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BV by 14.66% over the last quarter.

BrightView Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

BrightView is the largest provider of commercial landscaping services in the United States. Through its team of approximately 20,000 employees, BrightView provides services ranging from landscape maintenance and enhancements to tree care and landscape development for thousands of customers' properties, including corporate and commercial properties, HOAs, public parks, hotels and resorts, hospitals and other healthcare facilities, educational institutions, restaurants and retail, and golf courses, among others. BrightView is the Official Field Consultant to Major League Baseball.

