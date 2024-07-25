Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage of Biohaven (BHVN) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 24, 2024, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage of Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 53.77% Upside

As of July 24, 2024, the average one-year price target for Biohaven is $59.42/share. The forecasts range from a low of $55.55 to a high of $69.30. The average price target represents an increase of 53.77% from its latest reported closing price of $38.64 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Biohaven is 81MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -3.81.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 508 funds or institutions reporting positions in Biohaven. This is an increase of 52 owner(s) or 11.40% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BHVN is 0.49%, an increase of 2.19%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.71% to 82,721K shares. The put/call ratio of BHVN is 0.31, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Stifel Financial holds 6,227K shares representing 7.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,226K shares , representing an increase of 0.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BHVN by 72.62% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 5,714K shares representing 6.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,901K shares , representing a decrease of 3.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BHVN by 59.20% over the last quarter.

Suvretta Capital Management holds 4,003K shares representing 4.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,573K shares , representing a decrease of 14.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BHVN by 8.12% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 3,347K shares representing 3.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,134K shares , representing an increase of 6.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BHVN by 24.47% over the last quarter.

RP Management holds 2,937K shares representing 3.33% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Biohaven Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company with a portfolio of innovative, best-in-class therapies to improve the lives of patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases, including rare disorders. Biohaven's neuroinnovation portfolio includes FDA-approved NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine and a broad pipeline of late-stage product candidates across three distinct mechanistic platforms: CGRP receptor antagonism for the acute and preventive treatment of migraine; glutamate modulation for obsessive-compulsive disorder, Alzheimer's disease, and spinocerebellar ataxia; and MPO inhibition for multiple system atrophy and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

