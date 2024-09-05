Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage of Berry Global Group (BERY) with Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 4, 2024, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage of Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.31% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Berry Global Group is $73.63/share. The forecasts range from a low of $64.64 to a high of $82.95. The average price target represents an increase of 8.31% from its latest reported closing price of $67.98 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Berry Global Group is 14,318MM, an increase of 17.58%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.46.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 847 funds or institutions reporting positions in Berry Global Group. This is an decrease of 20 owner(s) or 2.31% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BERY is 0.29%, an increase of 6.44%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.86% to 131,807K shares. The put/call ratio of BERY is 0.31, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

EdgePoint Investment Group holds 14,943K shares representing 13.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,549K shares , representing an increase of 9.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BERY by 10.48% over the last quarter.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 4,822K shares representing 4.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,653K shares , representing an increase of 3.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BERY by 1.02% over the last quarter.

Turtle Creek Asset Management holds 4,275K shares representing 3.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,255K shares , representing an increase of 0.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BERY by 3.16% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 4,252K shares representing 3.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,307K shares , representing a decrease of 1.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BERY by 1.71% over the last quarter.

UBVLX - Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund Class L holds 3,809K shares representing 3.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,659K shares , representing an increase of 3.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BERY by 1.49% over the last quarter.

Berry Global Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Berry Global Group, Inc. creates innovative packaging and engineered products that it believes make life better for people and the planet. The Company does this every day by leveraging its unmatched global capabilities, sustainability leadership, and deep innovation expertise to serve customers of all sizes around the world. Harnessing the strength in its diversity and industry leading talent of 47,000 global employees across more than 295 locations, it partners with customers to develop, design, and manufacture innovative products with an eye toward the circular economy. The challenges its solve and the innovations its pioneer benefit its customers at every stage of their journey.

