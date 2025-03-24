Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage of BellRing Brands (BRBR) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 24, 2025, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage of BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.16% Upside

As of March 19, 2025, the average one-year price target for BellRing Brands is $87.72/share. The forecasts range from a low of $75.75 to a high of $98.70. The average price target represents an increase of 24.16% from its latest reported closing price of $70.65 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for BellRing Brands is 1,903MM, a decrease of 9.32%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.60.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,062 funds or institutions reporting positions in BellRing Brands. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 0.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BRBR is 0.28%, an increase of 12.88%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.48% to 154,080K shares. The put/call ratio of BRBR is 0.69, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wasatch Advisors holds 5,903K shares representing 4.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,701K shares , representing a decrease of 13.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BRBR by 10.40% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 4,578K shares representing 3.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,481K shares , representing an increase of 2.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BRBR by 79.55% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 4,266K shares representing 3.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,145K shares , representing an increase of 26.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BRBR by 85.43% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 4,195K shares representing 3.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,040K shares , representing an increase of 3.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BRBR by 23.73% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,036K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,061K shares , representing a decrease of 0.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BRBR by 21.52% over the last quarter.

Bellring Brands Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

BellRing Brands, Inc. is a holding company operating in the global convenient nutrition category. Its primary brands, Premier Protein® and Dymatize®, comprise all major product forms, including ready-to-drink protein shakes, powders and nutrition bars, and are distributed across channels including club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty and convenience.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.