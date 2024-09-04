Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage of Bellerophon Therapeutics (LSE:0HMP) with Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 4, 2024, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage of Bellerophon Therapeutics (LSE:0HMP) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bellerophon Therapeutics. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0HMP is 0.00%, an increase of 55.81%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 5K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFAC - Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF holds 5K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

