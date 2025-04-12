Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage of Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation - Preferred Stock (AUB.PRA) with Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 9, 2025, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage of Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation - Preferred Stock (NYSE:AUB.PRA) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

There are 6 funds or institutions reporting positions in Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation - Preferred Stock. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 20.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AUB.PRA is 0.13%, an increase of 23.23%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.65% to 797K shares.

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 641K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 672K shares , representing a decrease of 4.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AUB.PRA by 4.86% over the last quarter.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund holds 143K shares. No change in the last quarter.

HCYAX - HILTON TACTICAL INCOME FUND Investor Class holds 9K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14K shares , representing a decrease of 48.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AUB.PRA by 31.04% over the last quarter.

Heritage Wealth Advisors holds 2K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Thompson Investment Management holds 2K shares. No change in the last quarter.

