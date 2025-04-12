Stocks
AUB.PRA

Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage of Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation - Preferred Stock (AUB.PRA) with Equal-Weight Recommendation

April 12, 2025 — 08:13 am EDT

Written by George Maybach for Fintel->

Fintel reports that on April 9, 2025, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage of Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation - Preferred Stock (NYSE:AUB.PRA) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 6 funds or institutions reporting positions in Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation - Preferred Stock. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 20.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AUB.PRA is 0.13%, an increase of 23.23%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.65% to 797K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AUB.PRA / Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation - Preferred Stock Shares Held by Institutions

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 641K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 672K shares , representing a decrease of 4.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AUB.PRA by 4.86% over the last quarter.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund holds 143K shares. No change in the last quarter.

HCYAX - HILTON TACTICAL INCOME FUND Investor Class holds 9K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14K shares , representing a decrease of 48.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AUB.PRA by 31.04% over the last quarter.

Heritage Wealth Advisors holds 2K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Thompson Investment Management holds 2K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Fintel
Fintel is a leading provider of financial data and insights for intelligent, data-driven investors. With coverage of over 75,000 listed companies on all major stock exchanges, Fintel has the most comprehensive coverage of global equities at prices individual investors can afford.
Check out our Unique Analysis of Insider Sentiment for Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation - Preferred Stock-> Find out what the Options Markets think of Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation - Preferred Stock-> See our take on Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation - Preferred Stock Upcoming Earnings-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

AUB.PRA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.