Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage of Atlantic Union Bankshares (AUB) with Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 9, 2025, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage of Atlantic Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 87.36% Upside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Atlantic Union Bankshares is $45.49/share. The forecasts range from a low of $37.37 to a high of $54.60. The average price target represents an increase of 87.36% from its latest reported closing price of $24.28 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Atlantic Union Bankshares is 830MM, an increase of 8.16%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.78.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 666 funds or institutions reporting positions in Atlantic Union Bankshares. This is an increase of 54 owner(s) or 8.82% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AUB is 0.20%, an increase of 11.44%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 20.63% to 108,891K shares. The put/call ratio of AUB is 0.74, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 5,669K shares representing 3.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,712K shares , representing a decrease of 0.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AUB by 1.80% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,808K shares representing 1.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,836K shares , representing a decrease of 0.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AUB by 1.86% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 2,588K shares representing 1.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,597K shares , representing an increase of 38.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AUB by 791.70% over the last quarter.

Westwood Holdings Group holds 2,443K shares representing 1.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,561K shares , representing a decrease of 4.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AUB by 75.02% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,287K shares representing 1.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,246K shares , representing an increase of 1.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AUB by 0.01% over the last quarter.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation is the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank. Atlantic Union Bank has 129 branches and approximately 150 ATMs located throughout Virginia, and in portions of Maryland and North Carolina. Atlantic Union Bank Wealth Management is a brand name used by Atlantic Union Bank and certain affiliates when providing trust, wealth management, private banking, and investment advisory products and services. Certain non-bank affiliates of Atlantic Union Bank include: Old Dominion Capital Management, Inc., and its subsidiary, Outfitter Advisors, Ltd., and Dixon, Hubard, Feinour, & Brown, Inc., which provide investment advisory services; Atlantic Union Financial Consultants, LLC, which provides brokerage services; and Union Insurance Group, LLC, which offers various lines of insurance products.

