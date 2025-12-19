Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage of Arthur J. Gallagher (AJG) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 19, 2025, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage of Arthur J. Gallagher (NYSE:AJG) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.31% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Arthur J. Gallagher is $316.59/share. The forecasts range from a low of $252.50 to a high of $407.40. The average price target represents an increase of 25.31% from its latest reported closing price of $252.64 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Arthur J. Gallagher is 11,101MM, a decrease of 8.09%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 11.06.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,271 funds or institutions reporting positions in Arthur J. Gallagher. This is an decrease of 88 owner(s) or 3.73% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AJG is 0.37%, an increase of 6.77%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.80% to 270,769K shares. The put/call ratio of AJG is 0.70, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 20,339K shares representing 7.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,008K shares , representing an increase of 16.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AJG by 88.80% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 11,783K shares representing 4.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,682K shares , representing an increase of 0.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AJG by 8.29% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,244K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,046K shares , representing an increase of 2.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AJG by 15.24% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,269K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,068K shares , representing an increase of 2.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AJG by 15.28% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 7,195K shares representing 2.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,149K shares , representing an increase of 0.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AJG by 8.74% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.