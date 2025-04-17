Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage of AMETEK (BMV:AME) with Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 14, 2025, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage of AMETEK (BMV:AME) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

There are 1,423 funds or institutions reporting positions in AMETEK. This is an decrease of 98 owner(s) or 6.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AME is 0.39%, an increase of 0.96%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.11% to 246,711K shares.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 9,061K shares representing 3.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,789K shares , representing a decrease of 8.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AME by 2.70% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,247K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,346K shares , representing a decrease of 1.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AME by 2.06% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,262K shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,064K shares , representing an increase of 3.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AME by 2.56% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 5,760K shares representing 2.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,389K shares , representing an increase of 41.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AME by 74.73% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 5,593K shares representing 2.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,985K shares , representing a decrease of 24.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AME by 17.64% over the last quarter.

