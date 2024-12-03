Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage of AGCO (DB:AGJ) with Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 3, 2024, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage of AGCO (DB:AGJ) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.49% Upside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for AGCO is 103,58 €/share. The forecasts range from a low of 80,63 € to a high of 126,22 €. The average price target represents an increase of 8.49% from its latest reported closing price of 95,48 € / share.

The projected annual revenue for AGCO is 14,532MM, an increase of 15.56%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 14.33.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,021 funds or institutions reporting positions in AGCO. This is an decrease of 31 owner(s) or 2.95% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AGJ is 0.21%, an increase of 7.22%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.52% to 81,403K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Victory Capital Management holds 3,527K shares representing 4.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,700K shares , representing a decrease of 4.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AGJ by 17.00% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 2,929K shares representing 3.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,047K shares , representing a decrease of 4.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AGJ by 5.96% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 2,850K shares representing 3.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 81K shares , representing an increase of 97.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AGJ by 1,585.50% over the last quarter.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 2,704K shares representing 3.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,425K shares , representing an increase of 47.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AGJ by 74.01% over the last quarter.

VETAX - Victory Sycamore Established Value Fund holds 2,285K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

