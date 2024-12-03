Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage of AGCO (AGCO) with Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 3, 2024, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage of AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.51% Upside

As of December 3, 2024, the average one-year price target for AGCO is $106.08/share. The forecasts range from a low of $87.87 to a high of $126.00. The average price target represents an increase of 4.51% from its latest reported closing price of $101.50 / share.

The projected annual revenue for AGCO is 13,435MM, an increase of 6.84%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 13.17.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,022 funds or institutions reporting positions in AGCO. This is an decrease of 31 owner(s) or 2.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AGCO is 0.21%, an increase of 7.22%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.52% to 81,403K shares. The put/call ratio of AGCO is 1.30, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Victory Capital Management holds 3,527K shares representing 4.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,700K shares , representing a decrease of 4.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AGCO by 17.00% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 2,929K shares representing 3.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,047K shares , representing a decrease of 4.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AGCO by 5.96% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 2,850K shares representing 3.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 81K shares , representing an increase of 97.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AGCO by 1,585.50% over the last quarter.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 2,704K shares representing 3.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,425K shares , representing an increase of 47.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AGCO by 74.01% over the last quarter.

VETAX - Victory Sycamore Established Value Fund holds 2,285K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AGCO Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

GCO is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural solutions and delivers high-tech solutions for farmers feeding the world through its full line of equipment and related services. AGCO products are sold through five core brands, Challenger®, Fendt®, GSI®, Massey Ferguson® and Valtra®, supported by Fuse® smart farming solutions. Founded in 1990 and headquartered in Duluth, Georgia, USA, AGCO had net sales of approximately $9.0 billion in 2019.

