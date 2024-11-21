Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage of 4D Molecular Therapeutics (FDMT) with Underweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 21, 2024, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage of 4D Molecular Therapeutics (NasdaqGS:FDMT) with a Underweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 506.42% Upside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for 4D Molecular Therapeutics is $51.00/share. The forecasts range from a low of $36.36 to a high of $86.10. The average price target represents an increase of 506.42% from its latest reported closing price of $8.41 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for 4D Molecular Therapeutics is 5MM, an increase of 26,388.24%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -4.55.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 312 funds or institutions reporting positions in 4D Molecular Therapeutics. This is an decrease of 13 owner(s) or 4.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FDMT is 0.10%, an increase of 35.76%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.45% to 62,998K shares. The put/call ratio of FDMT is 0.33, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bvf holds 7,383K shares representing 15.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,922K shares , representing an increase of 46.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FDMT by 1.18% over the last quarter.

Ra Capital Management holds 5,098K shares representing 11.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

BlackRock holds 4,869K shares representing 10.53% ownership of the company.

VR Adviser holds 4,400K shares representing 9.52% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Deep Track Capital holds 4,096K shares representing 8.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,061K shares , representing an increase of 0.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FDMT by 44.80% over the last quarter.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

4DMT is a clinical-stage company harnessing the power of directed evolution for targeted gene therapies. 4DMT seeks to unlock the full potential of gene therapy using its platform, Therapeutic Vector Evolution, which combines the power of directed evolution with approximately one billion synthetic capsid sequences to invent evolved vectors for use in targeted gene therapy products. The company is initially focused in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The 4DMT targeted and evolved vectors are invented with the goal of being delivered through clinically routine, well-tolerated and minimally invasive routes of administration, transducing diseased cells in target tissues efficiently, having reduced immunogenicity and, where relevant, having resistance to pre-existing antibodies. 4DMT is currently conducting three clinical trials: 4D-125 is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for XLRP patients, 4D-110 is in a Phase 1 clinical trial for choroideremia patients and 4D-310 is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Fabry disease patients. 4D Molecular Therapeutics™, 4DMT™, Therapeutic Vector Evolution™, and the 4DMT logo are trademarks of 4DMT.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.