Morgan Stanley Infrastructure Partners To Sell Stake In Seven Seas Water To EQT Infrastructure

(RTTNews) - Global financial services firm Morgan Stanley (MS) Thursday announced its Morgan Stanley Infrastructure Partners, a private infrastructure investment platform, has entered into an agreement to sell ownership stake in Seven Seas Water Group to the EQT Infrastructure VI fund (EQT). The financial aspects of the deal is not revealed.

Seven Seas Water Group is a developer, owner, and operator of water and wastewater treatment plants across North America. Water-as-a-Service model company, with more than 20 years of experience has operations in the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin America. The company has over 220 plants currently under management.

