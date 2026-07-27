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Morgan Stanley Infrastructure Partners To Acquire Australia's Epic Energy

July 27, 2026 — 09:17 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Morgan Stanley (MS), Morgan Stanley Investment Management, through investment funds managed by Morgan Stanley Infrastructure Partners, on Monday agreed to acquire Epic Energy Ltd. (EPIC.BO), an Australian gas pipeline operator.

The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2026.

Morgan Stanley Infrastructure Partners said the acquisition expands its portfolio of essential infrastructure assets with long-term strategic importance and resilient cash flows backed by longstanding customer relationships.

Epic Energy owns and operates the Moomba to Adelaide Pipeline System, a more than 50-year-old gas pipeline network connecting gas resources in northern Australia to Adelaide.

MAPS is one of only two pipeline systems serving Adelaide and supplies power generation, industrial and utility customers across South Australia.

Epic Energy closed trading 3.48% higher at INR 35.40 on the Bombay Stock Exchange.

In the pre-market trading, Morgan Stanley is 1.18% higher at $217 on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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