Morgan Stanley Increases Stake in Spirent Communications

November 13, 2024 — 12:55 pm EST

Spirent Communications (GB:SPT) has released an update.

Morgan Stanley has increased its stake in Spirent Communications, raising its voting rights to 9.001931% from a previous position of 8.017020%. This move highlights the growing interest in Spirent, a key player in the communications technology sector, potentially influencing future shareholder decisions. Investors may find this development noteworthy as it underscores Morgan Stanley’s confidence in Spirent’s market prospects.

