Morgan Stanley Increases Stake in International Distributions

December 03, 2024 — 11:37 am EST

International Distributions Services (GB:IDS) has released an update.

Morgan Stanley has adjusted its stake in International Distributions Services PLC, crossing the 5% threshold of total voting rights. The financial giant now holds 5.036730% of voting rights as of November 27, 2024, indicating a strategic move in its investment portfolio. This acquisition reinforces Morgan Stanley’s significant influence within the company.

