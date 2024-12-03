Morgan Stanley Increases Stake in International Distributions

International Distributions Services (GB:IDS) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Morgan Stanley has adjusted its stake in International Distributions Services PLC, crossing the 5% threshold of total voting rights. The financial giant now holds 5.036730% of voting rights as of November 27, 2024, indicating a strategic move in its investment portfolio. This acquisition reinforces Morgan Stanley’s significant influence within the company.

For further insights into GB:IDS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.