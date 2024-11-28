Morgan Stanley Increases Stake in BT Group

BT Group plc (GB:BT.A) has released an update.

Morgan Stanley has increased its holdings in BT Group PLC, now controlling 9.04% of the voting rights, a slight rise from its previous 8.99%. The change reflects an acquisition of financial instruments by Morgan Stanley, highlighting its growing influence in the telecommunications giant. This move may interest investors keeping an eye on BT Group’s shareholder dynamics.

