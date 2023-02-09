Morgan Stanley Increases Position in Landstar System (LSTR)

Fintel reports that Morgan Stanley has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.99MM shares of Landstar System, Inc. (LSTR). This represents 8.3% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 2.79MM shares and 7.30% of the company, an increase in shares of 7.15% and an increase in total ownership of 1.00% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.38% Downside

As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for Landstar System is $157.64. The forecasts range from a low of $138.37 to a high of $191.10. The average price target represents a decrease of 14.38% from its latest reported closing price of $184.12.

The projected annual revenue for Landstar System is $6,354MM, a decrease of 14.59%. The projected annual EPS is $9.24, a decrease of 23.87%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 949 funds or institutions reporting positions in Landstar System. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 0.96% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LSTR is 0.28%, an increase of 6.91%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.23% to 47,223K shares. The put/call ratio of LSTR is 0.40, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 3,309K shares representing 9.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,352K shares, representing a decrease of 1.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LSTR by 2.97% over the last quarter.

Atlanta Capital Management Co L L C holds 2,248K shares representing 6.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,262K shares, representing a decrease of 0.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LSTR by 1.99% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 1,657K shares representing 4.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,665K shares, representing a decrease of 0.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LSTR by 58.33% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 1,586K shares representing 4.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,588K shares, representing a decrease of 0.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LSTR by 1.55% over the last quarter.

EAASX - Eaton Vance Atlanta Capital SMID-Cap Fund holds 1,579K shares representing 4.40% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Landstar System Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Landstar System, Inc. is a worldwide, asset-light provider of integrated transportation management solutions delivering safe, specialized transportation services to a broad range of customers utilizing a network of agents, third-party capacity providers and employees. Landstar transportation services companies are certified to ISO 9001:2015 quality management system standards and RC14001:2015 environmental, health, safety and security management system standards. Landstar System, Inc. is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

