Morgan Stanley Increases Position in Key Tronic (KTCC)

Fintel reports that Morgan Stanley has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.93MM shares of Key Tronic Corporation (KTCC). This represents 17.9% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 1.74MM shares and 16.20% of the company, an increase in shares of 10.89% and an increase in total ownership of 1.70% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 61 funds or institutions reporting positions in Key Tronic. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 1.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KTCC is 0.05%, a decrease of 7.68%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.13% to 4,931K shares. The put/call ratio of KTCC is 0.02, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Tieton Capital Management holds 748K shares representing 6.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 750K shares, representing a decrease of 0.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KTCC by 7.18% over the last quarter.

DFSVX - U.s. Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 360K shares representing 3.34% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Moors & Cabot holds 302K shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 171K shares, representing an increase of 43.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KTCC by 139.15% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 270K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 153K shares representing 1.42% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Key Tronic Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Key Tronic is a leading contract manufacturer offering value-added design and manufacturing services from its facilities in the United States, Mexico, China and Vietnam. The Company provides its customers full engineering services, materials management, worldwide manufacturing facilities, assembly services, in-house testing, and worldwide distribution. Its customers include some of the world's leading original equipment manufacturers.

