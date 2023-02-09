Morgan Stanley Increases Position in Integra Lifesciences Holdings (IART)

Fintel reports that Morgan Stanley has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5.68MM shares of Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (IART). This represents 6.8% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 5.36MM shares and 6.30% of the company, an increase in shares of 5.97% and an increase in total ownership of 0.50% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.15% Upside

As of February 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Integra Lifesciences Holdings is $59.57. The forecasts range from a low of $50.50 to a high of $78.75. The average price target represents an increase of 0.15% from its latest reported closing price of $59.48.

The projected annual revenue for Integra Lifesciences Holdings is $1,645MM, an increase of 5.10%. The projected annual EPS is $3.60, an increase of 73.43%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 680 funds or institutions reporting positions in Integra Lifesciences Holdings. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 1.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IART is 0.20%, a decrease of 1.81%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.37% to 101,063K shares. The put/call ratio of IART is 1.10, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Champlain Investment Partners holds 5,360K shares representing 6.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,453K shares, representing a decrease of 1.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IART by 18.61% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 5,210K shares representing 6.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,685K shares, representing a decrease of 28.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IART by 35.38% over the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Management holds 4,216K shares representing 5.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,227K shares, representing a decrease of 0.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IART by 17.34% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 3,173K shares representing 3.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,280K shares, representing a decrease of 3.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IART by 17.60% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 3,121K shares representing 3.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,870K shares, representing a decrease of 23.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IART by 33.31% over the last quarter.

Integra Lifesciences Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Integra LifeSciences is a global leader in regenerative tissue technologies and neurosurgical solutions dedicated to limiting uncertainty for clinicians, so they can focus on providing the best patient care. Integra offers a comprehensive portfolio of high quality, leadership brands that include AmnioExcel®, Bactiseal®, CerebroFlo®, Certas® Plus, Codman®, CUSA®, DuraGen®, DuraSeal®, ICP Express®, Integra®, MatriStem UBMTM, MediHoney®, MicroFrance®, PriMatrix®, SurgiMend®, TCC-EZ®, and VersaTru®.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.