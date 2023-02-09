Morgan Stanley Increases Position in Globant (GLOB)

Fintel reports that Morgan Stanley has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.17MM shares of Globant SA (GLOB). This represents 5.2% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 2.11MM shares and 5.10% of the company, an increase in shares of 2.71% and an increase in total ownership of 0.10% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 45.25% Upside

As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for Globant is $243.47. The forecasts range from a low of $206.04 to a high of $336.00. The average price target represents an increase of 45.25% from its latest reported closing price of $167.62.

The projected annual revenue for Globant is $2,220MM, an increase of 32.99%. The projected annual EPS is $6.18, an increase of 86.35%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 723 funds or institutions reporting positions in Globant. This is a decrease of 11 owner(s) or 1.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GLOB is 0.54%, an increase of 3.54%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.01% to 50,559K shares. The put/call ratio of GLOB is 0.95, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Jpmorgan Chase & holds 3,454K shares representing 8.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,377K shares, representing an increase of 2.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GLOB by 13.35% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 2,670K shares representing 6.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,067K shares, representing an increase of 60.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GLOB by 55.43% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 2,369K shares representing 5.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,018K shares, representing a decrease of 27.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GLOB by 7.26% over the last quarter.

PRNHX - T. Rowe Price New Horizons Fund holds 2,091K shares representing 5.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 762K shares, representing an increase of 63.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GLOB by 196.85% over the last quarter.

Sands Capital Management holds 1,469K shares representing 3.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,498K shares, representing a decrease of 1.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GLOB by 14.34% over the last quarter.

Globant Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Globant is a digitally native company that helps organizations reinvent themselves to create a way forward and unleash their potential. It's the place where innovation, design and engineering meet scale.

