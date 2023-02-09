Morgan Stanley Increases Position in Columbia Sportswear (COLM)

Fintel reports that Morgan Stanley has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.80MM shares of Columbia Sportswear Company (COLM). This represents 6.1% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 3.30MM shares and 5.10% of the company, an increase in shares of 15.02% and an increase in total ownership of 1.00% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.71% Upside

As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for Columbia Sportswear is $95.66. The forecasts range from a low of $65.65 to a high of $126.00. The average price target represents an increase of 5.71% from its latest reported closing price of $90.49.

The projected annual revenue for Columbia Sportswear is $3,700MM, an increase of 6.81%. The projected annual EPS is $5.81, an increase of 17.13%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 633 funds or institutions reporting positions in Columbia Sportswear. This is a decrease of 41 owner(s) or 6.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to COLM is 0.14%, an increase of 10.54%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.58% to 40,388K shares. The put/call ratio of COLM is 1.04, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Atlanta Capital Management Co L L C holds 3,493K shares representing 5.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,268K shares, representing an increase of 6.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COLM by 3.92% over the last quarter.

EAASX - Eaton Vance Atlanta Capital SMID-Cap Fund holds 2,333K shares representing 3.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,279K shares, representing an increase of 2.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COLM by 0.30% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase & holds 1,396K shares representing 2.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,374K shares, representing an increase of 1.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COLM by 1.58% over the last quarter.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 1,347K shares representing 2.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,322K shares, representing an increase of 1.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COLM by 0.20% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 1,241K shares representing 2.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 971K shares, representing an increase of 21.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COLM by 23.01% over the last quarter.

Columbia Sportswear Declares $0.30 Dividend

On February 2, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share ($1.20 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 9, 2023 will receive the payment on March 21, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.30 per share.

At the current share price of $90.49 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.33%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.14%, the lowest has been 0.90%, and the highest has been 1.85%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.23 (n=197).

The current dividend yield is 0.79 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.24. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.15%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Columbia Sportswear Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Columbia Sportswear Company has assembled a portfolio of brands for active lives, making it a leader in the global active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment industry. Founded in 1938 in Portland, Oregon, the company's brands are today sold in approximately 90 countries. In addition to the Columbia® brand, Columbia Sportswear Company also owns the Mountain Hardwear®, SOREL®, and prAna® brands.

