Morgan Stanley Increases Position in Carlyle Group (CG)

Fintel reports that Morgan Stanley has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 23.41MM shares of Carlyle Group Inc (CG). This represents 6.4% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 18.22MM shares and 5.10% of the company, an increase in shares of 28.47% and an increase in total ownership of 1.30% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.29% Upside

As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for Carlyle Group is $41.24. The forecasts range from a low of $27.27 to a high of $63.00. The average price target represents an increase of 13.29% from its latest reported closing price of $36.40.

The projected annual revenue for Carlyle Group is $4,283MM, a decrease of 25.10%. The projected annual EPS is $3.99, a decrease of 17.83%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 779 funds or institutions reporting positions in Carlyle Group. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 0.65%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:CG is 0.2018%, a decrease of 8.8806%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.96% to 223,161K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Capital World Investors holds 16,036,206 shares representing 4.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,637,654 shares, representing a decrease of 9.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CG by 21.58% over the last quarter.

Vulcan Value Partners holds 14,233,909 shares representing 3.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,819,027 shares, representing a decrease of 4.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CG by 6.22% over the last quarter.

Alkeon Capital Management holds 12,791,937 shares representing 3.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,988,685 shares, representing a decrease of 1.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CG by 18.04% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,549,232 shares representing 2.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,463,925 shares, representing an increase of 1.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CG by 13.95% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 6,758,771 shares representing 1.86% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Carlyle Group Inc Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The Carlyle Group is a global investment firm with deep industry expertise that deploys private capital across four business segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit and Investment Solutions. With $230 billion of assets under management as of September 30, 2020, Carlyle's purpose is to invest wisely and create value on behalf of its investors, portfolio companies and the communities in which we live and invest. Carlyle employs more than 1,800 people in 30 offices across six continents.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.