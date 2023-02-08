Morgan Stanley Increases Position in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (CHW)

Fintel reports that Morgan Stanley has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.89MM shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (CHW). This represents 7.7% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 3.56MM shares and 5.90% of the company, an increase in shares of 37.31% and an increase in total ownership of 1.80% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Fund Sentiment

There are 72 funds or institutions reporting positions in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 9.09%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:CHW is 0.0425%, a decrease of 20.4158%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.22% to 11,408K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Advisors Asset Management holds 874,804 shares

Guggenheim Capital holds 581,725 shares

LPL Financial holds 558,655 shares

Baird Financial Group holds 553,831 shares

Wolverine Asset Management holds 477,247 shares

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Declares $0.05 Dividend

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund said on October 3, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.05 per share ($0.60 annualized). Shareholders of record as of October 13, 2022 received the payment on October 20, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.07 per share.

At the current share price of $6.41 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 9.36%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 10.17%, the lowest has been 7.53%, and the highest has been 18.06%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.97 (n=136).

The current dividend yield is 0.41 standard deviations below the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.29%.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Background Information

The Fund seeks to provide a high level of current income with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The fund has maximum flexibility to dynamically allocate among equities, fixed income securities and alternative investments around the world.

