Morgan Stanley Increases Position in CACI International (CACI)

Fintel reports that Morgan Stanley has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.41MM shares of CACI International Inc (CACI). This represents 6.0% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 1.37MM shares and 5.90% of the company, an increase in shares of 2.35% and an increase in total ownership of 0.10% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.06% Upside

As of February 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for CACI International is $334.09. The forecasts range from a low of $282.80 to a high of $399.00. The average price target represents an increase of 10.06% from its latest reported closing price of $303.55.

The projected annual revenue for CACI International is $6,727MM, an increase of 3.79%. The projected annual EPS is $18.47, an increase of 18.75%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 919 funds or institutions reporting positions in CACI International. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 0.66%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:CACI is 0.4105%, a decrease of 1.7412%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.01% to 26,462K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Atlanta Capital Management Co L L C holds 1,225,498 shares representing 5.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,227,052 shares, representing a decrease of 0.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CACI by 4.33% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,104,252 shares representing 4.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,012,252 shares, representing an increase of 8.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CACI by 90.06% over the last quarter.

EAASX - Eaton Vance Atlanta Capital SMID-Cap Fund holds 1,010,743 shares representing 4.43% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 697,762 shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 690,512 shares, representing an increase of 1.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CACI by 2.41% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 684,287 shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 673,253 shares, representing an increase of 1.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CACI by 5.37% over the last quarter.

Caci International Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

CACI’s approximately 23,000 talented employees are vigilant in providing the unique expertise and distinctive technology that address its customers’ greatest enterprise and mission challenges. The Company's culture based on a good character, innovation, and excellence drives its success and earns recognition as a Fortune World’s Most Admired Company. As a member of the Fortune 1000 Largest Companies, the Russell 1000 Index, and the S&P MidCap 400 Index, the Company consistently deliver strong shareholder value.

