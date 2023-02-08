Morgan Stanley Increases Position in Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund III (MYI)

Fintel reports that Morgan Stanley has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.08MM shares of Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund III Inc (MYI). This represents 6.0% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 3.57MM shares and 5.20% of the company, an increase in shares of 14.34% and an increase in total ownership of 0.80% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Fund Sentiment

There are 122 funds or institutions reporting positions in Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund III. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 1.67%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:MYI is 0.3457%, a decrease of 0.2756%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 15.26% to 25,490K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Bramshill Investments holds 2,583,196 shares

Rivernorth Capital Management holds 2,027,445 shares

UBS Group holds 1,228,476 shares

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management holds 1,170,976 shares

RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund holds 1,161,983 shares

Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund III Declares $0.04 Dividend

Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund III said on January 3, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.04 per share ($0.49 annualized). Shareholders of record as of January 12, 2023 received the payment on February 1, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.04 per share.

At the current share price of $11.48 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.23%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.48%, the lowest has been 3.60%, and the highest has been 6.16%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.64 (n=196).

The current dividend yield is 0.38 standard deviations below the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.09%.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Background Information

MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. seeks to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management by investing primarily in a portfolio of long-term, investment-grade municipal obligations the interest on which, in the opinion of bond counsel to the issuer, is exempt from federal income taxes.

