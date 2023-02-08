Morgan Stanley Increases Position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (BYM)

Fintel reports that Morgan Stanley has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.45MM shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (BYM). This represents 9.3% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 1.84MM shares and 7.00% of the company, an increase in shares of 33.43% and an increase in total ownership of 2.30% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Fund Sentiment

There are 69 funds or institutions reporting positions in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 1.47%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:BYM is 0.1072%, a decrease of 10.9043%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.05% to 5,866K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management holds 561,600 shares

Wells Fargo holds 461,652 shares

Guggenheim Capital holds 390,283 shares

UBS Group holds 182,741 shares

Advisors Asset Management holds 180,146 shares

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Declares $0.04 Dividend

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust said on February 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.04 per share ($0.46 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 14, 2023 will receive the payment on March 1, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.04 per share.

At the current share price of $11.90 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.83%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.48%, the lowest has been 3.83%, and the highest has been 6.85%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.53 (n=196).

The current dividend yield is 1.22 standard deviations below the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.21%.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Background Information

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust’s (BYM) (the 'Trust') investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its assets in municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax. The Trust also invests at least 80% of its assets in municipal bonds that are investment grade quality at the time of investment. The Trust may invest directly in such securities or synthetically through the use of derivatives.

