Morgan Stanley Increases Position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (BLW)

February 08, 2023 — 12:34 pm EST

Fintel reports that Morgan Stanley has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.95MM shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (The) (BLW). This represents 11.1% of the company.

In their previous filing dated October 11, 2022 they reported 3.63MM shares and 10.20% of the company, an increase in shares of 8.76% and an increase in total ownership of 0.90% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Fund Sentiment

There are 77 funds or institutions reporting positions in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 3.75%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:BLW is 0.1589%, an increase of 8.4094%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.02% to 10,690K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

BLW / BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (The) Ownership

UBS Group holds 852,353 shares

Cohen & Steers holds 671,780 shares

Wells Fargo holds 550,473 shares

Bramshill Investments holds 527,943 shares

Invesco holds 469,338 shares

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Background Information
BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Background Information

BlackRock’s purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, it helps millions of people build savings that serve them throughout their lives by making investing easier and more affordable.

