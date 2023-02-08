Morgan Stanley Increases Position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund (DSU)

Fintel reports that Morgan Stanley has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.23MM shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (DSU). This represents 9.1% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 4.10MM shares and 8.80% of the company, an increase in shares of 3.07% and an increase in total ownership of 0.30% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Fund Sentiment

There are 121 funds or institutions reporting positions in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 1.63%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:DSU is 0.1579%, an increase of 11.1266%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.93% to 15,562K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Guggenheim Capital holds 1,385,864 shares

Invesco holds 749,692 shares

PCEF - Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF holds 668,106 shares

Oak Hill Advisors holds 647,742 shares

Advisors Asset Management holds 582,287 shares

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Declares $0.07 Dividend

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund said on February 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.07 per share ($0.85 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 14, 2023 will receive the payment on February 28, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.07 per share.

At the current share price of $9.92 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 8.53%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 7.86%, the lowest has been 6.31%, and the highest has been 13.01%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.80 (n=196).

The current dividend yield is 0.84 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.01%.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. seeks to provide current income by investing primarily in a diversified portfolio of U.S. companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, that are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (Baa or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc. or BBB or lower by Standard & Poor's) or unrated debt instruments of comparable quality. As a secondary objective, the Fund will seek capital appreciation.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.