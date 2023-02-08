Morgan Stanley Increases Position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals (ASA)

Fintel reports that Morgan Stanley has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.12MM shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals Ltd (ASA). This represents 5.8% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 1.02MM shares and 5.30% of the company, an increase in shares of 9.98% and an increase in total ownership of 0.50% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Fund Sentiment

There are 63 funds or institutions reporting positions in ASA Gold and Precious Metals. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 5.97%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:ASA is 0.1775%, an increase of 8.5012%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.92% to 10,016K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Lazard Asset Management holds 2,888,272 shares representing 14.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,940,692 shares, representing a decrease of 1.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASA by 67.31% over the last quarter.

City Of London Investment Management holds 1,793,725 shares representing 9.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,420,942 shares, representing an increase of 20.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASA by 30.96% over the last quarter.

Wells Fargo holds 881,622 shares representing 4.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 855,518 shares, representing an increase of 2.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASA by 7.29% over the last quarter.

Uncommon Cents Investing holds 571,889 shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 574,799 shares, representing a decrease of 0.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASA by 0.38% over the last quarter.

Raymond James & Associates holds 472,293 shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 478,132 shares, representing a decrease of 1.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASA by 12.75% over the last quarter.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Declares $0.01 Dividend

ASA Gold and Precious Metals said on September 26, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular semi-annual dividend of $0.01 per share ($0.02 annualized). Shareholders of record as of November 11, 2022 received the payment on November 23, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.01 per share.

At the current share price of $15.75 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.13%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.17%, the lowest has been 0.08%, and the highest has been 0.48%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.10 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.44 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -0.00. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

ASA is a non-diversified,closed-end fund that seeks long-term capital appreciation primarily through investing in companies engaged in the exploration for, development of projects in, or mining of precious metals and minerals. On April 12, 2019, ASA shareholders voted to approve an investment advisory agreement between Merk and ASA. It is a fundamental policy of ASA that at least 80% of its total assets must be (i) invested in common shares or securities convertible into common shares of companies engaged, directly or indirectly, in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds or other precious minerals, (ii) held as bullion or other direct forms of gold, silver, platinum or other precious minerals, (iii) invested in instruments representing interests in gold, silver, platinum or other precious minerals such as certificates of deposit therefor, and/or (iv) invested in securities of investment companies, including exchange traded funds, or other securities that seek to replicate the price movement of gold, silver or platinum bullion. ASA employs bottom-up fundamental analysis and relies on detailed primary research including meetings with company executives, site visits to key operating assets, and proprietary financial analysis in making its investment decisions. Investors are encouraged to visit the ASA's website www.asatld.comfor additional information, including historical and current share prices, news releases, financial statements, tax and supplemental information. ASA is a "passive foreign investment company" for United States federal income tax purposes. As a result, United States shareholders holding shares in taxable accounts are encouraged to consult their tax advisors regarding the tax consequences of their investment in the Company's common shares.

